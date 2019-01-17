KZN ANC says Mike Mabuyakhulu innocent until proven guilty
The Asset Forfeiture Unit raided his Empangeni home earlier on Thursday to attach his assets after an interim court order issued last month.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it's letting the law take its course in the case against its deputy secretary-general Mike Mabuyakhulu.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit raided his Empangeni home earlier on Thursday to attach his assets after an interim court order issued last month.
Mabuyakhulu is facing six charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft linked to the organising of the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.
He's also accused of facilitating illegal payments during his tenure as Economic Development MEC and pocketing R300,000.
The ANC says Mabuyakhulu remains innocent until proven guilty.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
#StateCapture proceedings halted over security concerns around Agrizzi
-
DA's 'ANC is killing us' billboard ripped apart a day after it goes up
-
Maimane vows action after DA billboard destroyed
-
Gordhan: 'I haven’t attacked any other party; they’re not worth attacking'
-
By-elections: DA biggest winner in WC
-
[WATCH] 'ANC has kept Gauteng residents in the dark about e-tolls'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.