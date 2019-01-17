KZN ANC says Mike Mabuyakhulu innocent until proven guilty

The Asset Forfeiture Unit raided his Empangeni home earlier on Thursday to attach his assets after an interim court order issued last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it's letting the law take its course in the case against its deputy secretary-general Mike Mabuyakhulu.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit raided his Empangeni home earlier on Thursday to attach his assets after an interim court order issued last month.

Mabuyakhulu is facing six charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft linked to the organising of the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.

He's also accused of facilitating illegal payments during his tenure as Economic Development MEC and pocketing R300,000.

The ANC says Mabuyakhulu remains innocent until proven guilty.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)