Kekana screamer elevates Sundowns to third

JOHANNESBURG - A Hlompho Kekana long-range goal secured a 1-0 win for Mamelodi Sundowns against Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld to move them to third on the Absa Premiership log above Polokwane City.

Bottom of the log Maritzburg United were looking for a valuable three points to elevate themselves out of the drop zone in new coach Muhsin Ertugral's third game in charge while Sundowns were playing their first of three catch-up games in the Absa Premiership due to CAF commitments.

In a scrappy first 45 minutes, both sides struggled to maintain any sort of pressure on each other, with Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori the busier of the two goalkeepers. It took 58 minutes for the deadlock to be broken when Kekana produced one of his trademark long-range shots to fire past Ofori and give Masandawana the lead.

In the end, Kekana's goal was the difference between the two sides as Sundowns bagged the win.

Maritzburg remained rooted at the bottom of the log with just one win from 17 matches.