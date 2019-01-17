Justin Bieber sets second wedding date

Sources told TMZ the pair deliberately chose the date because the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker was keen to be a married man by the time he turned 25.

LONDON - Justin and Hailey Bieber will get married again on the first weekend in March.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September but are planning to exchange vows again in front of their friends and family somewhere in Los Angeles during the weekend of 1 March.

Sources told TMZ the pair deliberately chose the date because the Love Yourself hitmaker was keen to be a "married" man by the time he turned 25.

Both Justin and Hailey, 22, have families based in the East Coast and Canada, and they initially planned to tie the knot again there but changed their plans due to likely bad weather.

Among those who have already received Save the Date emails for the religious ceremony and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

The couple are said to have sent out three different Save the Date cards so far, but are determined to stick to their plans this time around.

However, they are keeping most of the information surrounding their celebrations a secret as they want all the exciting details to be a surprise for their loved ones.

A source recently: "Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable. They are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends. They want the music, entertainment and exciting details to be a big surprise for their guests ...

"There was no location included in their text, because they want complete privacy. Everyone is in full preparation mode. Justin plans to use his personal DJ to spin on the big day. They truly are planning a beautiful celebration and a party to be remembered."

Justin confirmed his marriage to Hailey in a social media post made to mark Thanksgiving in November.

He wrote: "Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient (sic)."