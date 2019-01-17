Interviews conducted with missing Linathi Tishala’s family not adding up: SAPS

Titshala (9) was last seen on 16 December but days of searching have come up empty-handed.

CAPE TOWN - There's still no sign of a missing Delft girl, Linathi Tishala.

Nine-year-old Titshala was last seen on 16 December but days of searching have come up empty-handed.

The Delft community policing authorities has been helping.

The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit's Candice Van der Rheede says interviews conducted with family members and neighbours are not adding up.

“Her grandmother was with her on the morning of the 10th saying she was taking her to her mother to go wash her. Apparently, the stepfather saw her and he went to go fetch water and went back inside but says Linathi was playing in the yard. The statements are not making sense.”

WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)