Hawks keeping tabs on universities after Wits duo arrested for corruption

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks says they are keeping a close eye on university institutions who might be involved in corruption activities in the admission of students.

A Wits administration officer and student are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday on charges of fraud and corruption.

The pair were arrested on campus for allegedly registering students who did not meet the institution's requirements and demanding a large sum of money as payment.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “Based on the allegations as well as the complains that we’ve been receiving, we’ve now taken it very seriously. And we’re also of the view that it might be taking place in other provinces.

“So it will be up to them, the investigating team, where they want to spread their wings in terms of checking base in those provinces [sic].”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)