Gordhan: 'I haven’t attacked any other party; they’re not worth attacking'

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says while the ANC is on the election trail, its focus is on how to improve the lives of South Africans rather than attacking other political parties.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that while the African National Congress (ANC) has been through a tough patch over the last eight years under former President Jacob Zuma, the party is renewing itself.

Gordhan was speaking at a gathering in Lenasia on Wednesday night about the party's election manifesto which was launched last weekend by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Gordhan says that the ANC has made mistakes but it’s in the process of changing what he says is its bad habits.

“And we must be frank with you, as the president was on Saturday in Durban. He said the ANC has made mistakes, the ANC has had weaknesses, the ANC allowed certain wrong things to happen.

“There’s no harm in saying 'I made a mistake' provided that you can give people proof that you’re correcting yourself, having learned from the mistake, that you’re willing to change and do thing differently.”

“I haven’t attacked any other party, they’re not worth attacking. I’ve worked with them in Parliament and elsewhere, most of them are bankrupt in terms of policy.

“Actually, nobody despite all our weaknesses in the ANC, nobody can outdebate us on the technical matter, in Parliament or elsewhere as well.”

