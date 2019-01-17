Gordhan: 'I haven’t attacked any other party; they’re not worth attacking'
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says while the ANC is on the election trail, its focus is on how to improve the lives of South Africans rather than attacking other political parties.
JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that while the African National Congress (ANC) has been through a tough patch over the last eight years under former President Jacob Zuma, the party is renewing itself.
Gordhan was speaking at a gathering in Lenasia on Wednesday night about the party's election manifesto which was launched last weekend by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Gordhan says that the ANC has made mistakes but it’s in the process of changing what he says is its bad habits.
“And we must be frank with you, as the president was on Saturday in Durban. He said the ANC has made mistakes, the ANC has had weaknesses, the ANC allowed certain wrong things to happen.
“There’s no harm in saying 'I made a mistake' provided that you can give people proof that you’re correcting yourself, having learned from the mistake, that you’re willing to change and do thing differently.”
Gordhan says while the ANC is on the election trail, its focus is on how to improve the lives of South Africans rather than attacking other political parties.
“I haven’t attacked any other party, they’re not worth attacking. I’ve worked with them in Parliament and elsewhere, most of them are bankrupt in terms of policy.
“Actually, nobody despite all our weaknesses in the ANC, nobody can outdebate us on the technical matter, in Parliament or elsewhere as well.”
WATCH: #ANC107: ANC launches elections manifesto
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: 'DA has run out of ideas, its politics are bankrupt'
-
DA's Joburg election billboard shows desperation, says ANC
-
Ex-Bosasa exec tells Zondo inquiry his wife was paid salary for doing nothing
-
Angelo Agrizzi: 'Near-death experience made me expose corruption at Bosasa'
-
[WATCH] Gillette's ‘The Best Men Can Be’ ad draws some razor sharp reactions
-
SACP welcomes rejection of parole for Janusz Walus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.