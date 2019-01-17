Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe denies corruption claims
Transnet board chair Popo Molefe says there's evidence of maladministration and corruption under Brian Molefe’s watch.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe has rejected claims that he crippled the parastatal when he was in charge.
A new board was appointed in May last year headed by current Transnet chair Popo Molefe to recoup millions that were allegedly looted by Gupta allies in executive management positions.
The company has instituted legal steps to recoup the estimated R1.3 billion in stolen funds.
The board chair has revealed that the parastatal was the first to be targeted by state capture. He says that some executives were professional thieves and went to work only to loot the company.
“We are increasingly beginning to understand the scale of theft and the abuse of public resources. The claws of that corruption have ran deep, those roots are so deep that we don’t know how soon we would get them out.”
The Transnet chair says there's evidence of maladministration and corruption under Molefe’s watch, but Molefe says he's done nothing wrong.
“I thought that it was rather unfortunate that he should talk about those summonses because we are yet to respond to them in a proper forum, so that our side of the story can also be heard. My advice to Transnet is to focus on the plan for the company.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
