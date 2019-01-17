Former Springbok player accused of theft at golf club in Stellenbosch

A video doing rounds on social media shows the yet unidentified man and a woman take two drivers from unattended golf bags outside a locker room on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch police are investigating the theft of golf clubs allegedly by a former springbok rugby player.

CCTV footage distributed on social media shows the as yet unidentified man and a woman take two golf clubs from unattended golf bags outside the locker room at Stellenbosch Golf Club on Wednesday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “A theft case is under investigation by the Stellenbosch police. No one has been arrested so far. Our investigation is ongoing.”

Stellenbosch Golf Club's Chris van der Merwe says they've handed the case to police. “I can just confirm that there has been an incident. There have been two golf clubs stolen from the club that belonged to two private individuals. There are two persons involved but I don’t know who they are. We have handed it to the police.”

