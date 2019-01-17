EC pupil (14) stabbed to death at school

The Eastern Cape Education Department has condemned the incident.

CAPE TOWN - A 14-year-old grade seven learner has been stabbed to death at Mpekweni Primary School in Peddie in the Eastern Cape.

Spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said: “The department has sent officials to the bereaved family to report the matter. We have also activated counselling for learners and educators of the school to ensure that we integrate them back into the system because we believe this has traumatised them.”

A 17-year-old pupil is being questioned in connection with the crime.