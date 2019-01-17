SA must respect DRC's election process, says Dirco

The results of those polls are being disputed in the courts by the runner up, Martin Fayulu, after Felix Tshisekedi was declared the provisional winner by the electoral commission.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says that the recent election in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is an opportunity for the country to mark a new dawn.

The results of those polls are being disputed in the courts by the runner up, Martin Fayulu, after Felix Tshisekedi was declared the provisional winner by the electoral commission.

Dirco's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says that South Africa must respect the DRC's election process.

"There is a court process taking place. Let's say that the outcome is that Fayulu'a argument is not correct, so we can't speculate in this discussion but the reality is that we respect Fayulu for going for going to court, we respect all the candidates in the DRC for preaching peace. Let's give the people of the DRC an opportunity to determine their own path."

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Ethiopia attending a SADC summit where the DRC election will be discussed.

The six members of SADC's double troika will look at the DRC where opposition coalition candidate Fayulu has asked the constitutional court to examine provisional results declaring Tshisekedi the winner of the elections.

SADC observers have endorsed the elections and the regional leadership is proposing a power-sharing deal to keep the peace in that restive central African giant.

On completion of the double troika meeting, SADC's political and security leaders will deliberate with their counterparts from the Great Lakes region and the African Union Commission.