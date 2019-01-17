Dirco denies allegations that SADC has called for recount in DRC votes

On Sunday, Zambian President Edgar Lungu issued a statement under the pretence of the entire SADC calling on political leaders to consider a negotiated political settlement for an all-inclusive government.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has denied allegations that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called for a recount of votes in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, Dirco says this was not the view of the entire SADC and it insists that SADC has never called for an election recount.

The outcome of last month's historic presidential elections is currently being challenged in the Constitutional Court.

International Relations spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “Very soon the Constitutional Court will make a ruling and we will get guidance. Any other speculation is unnecessary; it will lead to violence and instability.”

