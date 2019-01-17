Dirco denies allegations that SADC has called for recount in DRC votes
On Sunday, Zambian President Edgar Lungu issued a statement under the pretence of the entire SADC calling on political leaders to consider a negotiated political settlement for an all-inclusive government.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has denied allegations that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called for a recount of votes in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
On Sunday, Zambian President Edgar Lungu issued a statement under the pretence of the entire SADC calling on political leaders to consider a negotiated political settlement for an all-inclusive government.
However, Dirco says this was not the view of the entire SADC and it insists that SADC has never called for an election recount.
The outcome of last month's historic presidential elections is currently being challenged in the Constitutional Court.
International Relations spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “Very soon the Constitutional Court will make a ruling and we will get guidance. Any other speculation is unnecessary; it will lead to violence and instability.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
[VIDEO] Bomb and bullets: Kenya terror attack as it happened
-
American killed in Kenya attack was 9/11 survivor
-
Desperate Zimbabweans pack supermarkets to stock up on food, basic supplies
-
[WATCH] ‘Our families are being held hostage,' say Zimbabweans in SA
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
Lawyers: Zim activist Evan Mawarire facing subversion charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.