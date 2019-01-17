Dirco confirms 4 South Africans missing in Mozambique

Dirco says the group was on holiday in the neighbouring country and is presumed to have drowned.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed four South Africans have gone missing in Mozambique.

Dirco says the group was on holiday in the neighbouring country and is presumed to have drowned.

The department says it's working with officials in Maputo to provide assistance to their families and to help with the search and rescue missions.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)