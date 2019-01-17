Dirco: Body of a missing South African found in Mozambique

Three other South Africans are presumed dead after going for a swim at Inhaca Island on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that the body of a missing South African has been found in Maputo, Mozambique.

Three other South African are presumed dead after going for a swim at Inhaca Island on Monday.

Five members of the group went swimming but only one returned to shore, while the others were swept away by the current.

Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “We know that today the weather is very bad but we were told by the high commissioner this morning that the rescue team said they won’t stop until all the bodies have been found.”

Mabaya said in a statement the department was working with officials in Maputo to provide assistance to their families and to help with the rescue mission.

“The high commissioner in Mozambique, H.E Mphahlwa, and staff at the mission is working to assist the families and to offer all necessary consular services. Dirco is in constant communication with the high commissioner as the search and rescue continues; and we hope that they can still be found alive. Dirco has also been in contact with the premier’s office in Limpopo, the families and all other stakeholders.”