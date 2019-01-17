Desperate Zimbabweans pack supermarkets to stock up on food, basic supplies

The shutdown called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions lead to the closure of banks, shops and schools across the country.

HARARE - Desperate Zimbabweans have packed supermarkets around the capital Harare to stock up on food and provisions after a crippling three-day strike.

Thursday was the first day businesses opened after a three-day strike and people are desperate to restock. But there've been no deliveries and some shops are short on supplies.

At a Pick n Pay supermarket in Harare’s Mount Pleasant suburb, queues of shoppers were backed out through the door.

Similar scenes were reported at other shopping centres in the city.

There's still uncertainty over what will happen next, and an internet blackout this week ordered by the government hasn't helped people with reliable updates.

Though the internet has been restored, service providers say they’re under instructions to block access to sites like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter until further notice.

At the same time, it emerged on Thursday the country's inflation hit a fresh 10-year high of 42.09% year-on-year in December - that's up from 31% the previous month.

Statistical agency Zimstat says the hike was driven by increases in the price of basic goods.