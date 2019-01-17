Desperate Zimbabweans pack supermarkets to stock up on food, basic supplies
The shutdown called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions lead to the closure of banks, shops and schools across the country.
HARARE - Desperate Zimbabweans have packed supermarkets around the capital Harare to stock up on food and provisions after a crippling three-day strike.
The shutdown called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions lead to the closure of banks, shops and schools across the country.
Thursday was the first day businesses opened after a three-day strike and people are desperate to restock. But there've been no deliveries and some shops are short on supplies.
At a Pick n Pay supermarket in Harare’s Mount Pleasant suburb, queues of shoppers were backed out through the door.
Similar scenes were reported at other shopping centres in the city.
There's still uncertainty over what will happen next, and an internet blackout this week ordered by the government hasn't helped people with reliable updates.
Though the internet has been restored, service providers say they’re under instructions to block access to sites like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter until further notice.
At the same time, it emerged on Thursday the country's inflation hit a fresh 10-year high of 42.09% year-on-year in December - that's up from 31% the previous month.
Statistical agency Zimstat says the hike was driven by increases in the price of basic goods.
Popular in Africa
-
[VIDEO] Bomb and bullets: Kenya terror attack as it happened
-
American killed in Kenya attack was 9/11 survivor
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
Tear gas fired at protesters marching to Sudan presidential palace - witnesses
-
[OPINION] Steps Mnangagwa should take instead of fiddling with petrol price
-
'Concerned' Museveni tells Miss Uganda to ditch 'Indian hair'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.