DA's 'ANC is killing us' billboard ripped apart a day after it goes up

An image of the poster being ripped apart by two men was posted on Twitter and retweeted by DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

JOHANNESBURG - Just a day after the Democratic Alliance's (DA) billboard went up, two people have now ripped it apart.

The DA unveiled the billboard near Braamfontein in Johannesburg with the words: "The ANC is killing us." The names of the Life Esidimeni victims, miners who were killed in the Marikana Massacre and children who've died after falling into pit toilets are listed.

WATCH: DA - The ANC is killing us

The ANC responded by saying it will take the DA on through the appropriate channels provided by the country's electoral laws.

The ruling party said the billboard showed the levels of desperation the DA has descended to.

There has also been outrage on social media from members of the public who have found the billboard in bad taste.

An image of the poster being ripped apart by two men was posted on Twitter and retweeted by DA leader Mmusi Maimane.