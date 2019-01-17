DA accuses ANC of misleading public on scrapping of e-tolls

Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says he has it on good authority that the toll collection agency Electronic Toll Collections contract was extended which means e-tolls won’t be scrapped.

BRUMA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has hit out once again at the African National Congress (ANC), this time accusing the party of misleading the public about scrapping e-tolls

The opposition party held a briefing in Bruma on Thursday, to discuss issues around the controversial tolling system in Gauteng.

Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says the ANC is playing with the emotions of citizens when it comes to e-tolls.

“We have reliably learnt that the contract has now been renewed to up to the end of December this year and this time, with the option of renewing the contract up to 2021. That means we are nowhere near in ensuring that this contract comes to an end.”

#Etoll : DA Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the ANC has not set the record straight on what's happening with Etolls in the province. KYM https://t.co/ulutfa0KW9 pic.twitter.com/w4LWKcEyey — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2019

He says this contradicts the transport department’s announcement in September 2016 that the contract would end at the end of 2018.

The premier candidate says his party will continue to fight against the system.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)