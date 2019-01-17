Popular Topics
CT primary school calls on WCED to assist with overcrowded classrooms

Three classes at Matroosbergweg Primary School are being taught in a tent.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The governing body of a Belhar primary school has called on the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to help with overcrowded classrooms.

Three classes at Matroosbergweg Primary School are being taught in a tent.

Governing body chairperson Lillian Miller says despite this, learners are still cramped in classrooms.

"It's very bad, because the children can't concentrate on their teacher. It's one open thing. If the teacher gives a lesson on one side, the children at the back look at that teacher, not at their own teacher. And the children are also sitting on crates."

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says they've asked the school to provide a list of learners' names and grades.

"Once we have these facts, we can then determine what additional resources are required. The school has requested additional mobile [classrooms] and teaching posts. This will be considered based on the learner numbers and grades.

"There is also a large cohort of grade R learners at the school, and while we promote access to Grade R in our schools, we need to ensure that we prioritise learners of compulsory school-going age in Grades 1 to 7."

