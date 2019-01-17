Corrupt officials partly to blame for road deaths, says Transport Dept
Minister Blade Nzimande released the preliminary figures in Pretoria on Wednesday, with figures showing an increase in fatalities from this holiday season, compared to the same time last year.
JOHANNESBURG – The Transport Department says that corrupt police officials are partially to blame for the increased number of road deaths in the country.
Minister Blade Nzimande released the preliminary figures in Pretoria on Wednesday, with figures showing an increase in fatalities from this holiday season, compared to the same time last year.
A total of 1,612 people were killed on the country's roads, up from 1,527 in 2017/18 holiday period.
Nzimande says even though his department wants to re-classify some road traffic offenses to schedule 5, it's also important to make sure that traffic officials don't accept bribes.
He says that 90% of all accidents during the holidays were due to poor road user behaviour, including speeding while driving or walking under the influence of alcohol were also to blame.
He says that motorists believe that they can bribe officers.
“People joke about it, that they can afford to break the rules as long as they’ve got a spare R1,000 in the pocket. They know that they’re going to negotiate their way out.
“We’re not saying all our road enforcement officers are bad, but we do have this as a very serious problem.”
He says not all officers are corrupt and his department will continue to prosecute both motorists and officers who are involved in bribery.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Bosasa spent millions a month on bribes, former exec tells Zondo Commission
-
ANC: 'DA has run out of ideas, its politics are bankrupt'
-
DA's Joburg election billboard shows desperation, says ANC
-
Hawks keeping tabs on universities after Wits duo arrested for corruption
-
Ex-Bosasa exec tells Zondo inquiry his wife was paid salary for doing nothing
-
SACP welcomes rejection of parole for Janusz Walus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.