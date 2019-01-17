Cops find R2.6m hidden in ice cream containers, rubbish bags

Police recovered the cash from three different locations following a tip-off.

CAPE TOWN – Two cash-in-transit security guards have been arrested after police recovered more than R2 million allegedly stolen from a company in Louis Trichardt.

Police recovered the cash from three different locations following a tip-off. The money was hidden in ice cream containers and refuse bags. More cash was found underground.

In a statement, brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo explains: “The operation, which commenced yesterday afternoon, proceeded through the night until this morning. It was characterised by relentless searches, probing and digging by the members at three different premises.

“It produced positive results when cash was recovered buried in the yards. Some of the cash was found stashed in ice cream containers and refuse bags.”

The total cash recovered amounted to R2,6 million. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.