Cape police unit makes progress in war on gangs
The suspect was Apprehended on Wednesday after authorities received a tip-off about a gang hideout.
CAPE TOWN - The police's anti-gang unit has scored another success with the arrest of an alleged gangster in Bishop Lavis.
The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday after authorities received a tip-off about a gang hideout.
The neighbouring communities of Bishop Lavis, Valhalla Park and Bonteheuwel, have seen spikes in gang shootings since December.
Following the arrest, officers also confiscated two illegal firearms, 39 rounds of ammunition and a stolen car.
The car was taken during a robbery in Rondebosch and later used in a murder and attempted murder case registered at Philippi police station. It marks gradual progress in the war on gangsterism.
Earlier this week, a woman was struck in the head by a stray bullet while travelling on a bus in Valhalla Park.
Children witnessed a drive-by shooting while making their way to Boundary Primary School in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday morning. A suspected gangster was shot in the leg.
On Christmas Eve, two children were killed in a drive-by shooting in Valhalla Park. A man died in a second shooting in Bonteheuwel on the same night.
Popular in Local
-
#StateCapture proceedings halted over security concerns around Agrizzi
-
DA's 'ANC is killing us' billboard ripped apart a day after it goes up
-
'Former Springbok player' accused of theft at golf club in Stellenbosch
-
Maimane vows action after DA billboard destroyed
-
Gordhan: 'I haven’t attacked any other party; they’re not worth attacking'
-
[WATCH] #StateCapture: What Angelo Agrizzi has revealed so far
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.