Cape police unit makes progress in war on gangs

The suspect was Apprehended on Wednesday after authorities received a tip-off about a gang hideout.

CAPE TOWN - The police's anti-gang unit has scored another success with the arrest of an alleged gangster in Bishop Lavis.

The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday after authorities received a tip-off about a gang hideout.

The neighbouring communities of Bishop Lavis, Valhalla Park and Bonteheuwel, have seen spikes in gang shootings since December.

Following the arrest, officers also confiscated two illegal firearms, 39 rounds of ammunition and a stolen car.

The car was taken during a robbery in Rondebosch and later used in a murder and attempted murder case registered at Philippi police station. It marks gradual progress in the war on gangsterism.

Earlier this week, a woman was struck in the head by a stray bullet while travelling on a bus in Valhalla Park.

Children witnessed a drive-by shooting while making their way to Boundary Primary School in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday morning. A suspected gangster was shot in the leg.

On Christmas Eve, two children were killed in a drive-by shooting in Valhalla Park. A man died in a second shooting in Bonteheuwel on the same night.