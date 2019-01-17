Agrizzi: ‘I was threatened when I wanted to leave Bosasa’
Angelo Agrizzi testified at the commission on Thursday, but deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was forced to prematurely postpone his testimony owing to concerns around his safety.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture commission that he was threatened when he wanted to cut ties with the company.
#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi now mentions Nkosana “Killer” Ximba-Mzwandile Masina’s security chief. He says Ximba once showed him a gun in a bag. Suggests it was intimidation. “If you question things, you become the problem”— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2019
#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi says every contract #BOSASA has was tainted in corruption and bribes.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2019
The former executive told the commission he feared for his life after spotting a former police officer who is an employee of Bosasa at the inquiry, suggesting a security breach.
Agrizzi says he was threatened every time he wanted to leave the company, which is now known as African Global Investments.
“What would happen is: if you didn’t do what was told to you or you questioned it, you became a problem. And problems would have to leave [and] they would have their salaries cut. We were constantly told that we were white males and that you would not find a job anywhere out there. As soon as we stop doing what we were told to do, the wrath of everything would come down on us.”
WATCH: #StateCapture: What Angelo Agrizzi has revealed so far
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
