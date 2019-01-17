ANC: 'DA has run out ideas, its politics are bankrupt'

The DA marched through parts of the CBD on Wednesday where it unveiled a billboard listing the names of the victims of the Marikana massacre and Life Esidemeni tragedy.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it will take the Democratic Alliance (DA) on through the appropriate channels provided by the country's electoral laws after the opposition party accused it of killing South Africans.

It also accused the ANC of being responsible for several tragedies, including the death of children in pit toilets.

The ANC says the DA's antics show the levels of desperation they have descended to.

"It has become evident that the DA has run out of ideas. The DA politics are bankrupt and they’ve now reached proportions of desperation because in the life of an African, we do not make a mockery of death."

Meanwhile, DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he will not be drawn on criticism from the ANC which has accused him of only focusing on the governing party and not having a plan to win the election.

Speaking on the sidelines of the march, Maimane declined to give a direct response to the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa's tweets on Tuesday where he said: "Everything Mmusi says is about the ANC, [he] cannot finish a sentence without mentioning [the party]."

When asked to weigh in on the remarks this is was Maimane’s response.

“Zizi Kodwa must explain to the people why the ANC has murdered South Africans. We’re here to build a better South Africa for all.”

The DA says the Life Esidemeni tragedy, the deaths of children in pit latrines and the 2012 Marikana massacre were all a result of a failure in the governing party's leadership.

The opposition drew a large crowd of supporters to back its calls for a change in national government under the banner "The ANC is killing us."

With about four months to go before South Africans head to the polls, the DA stressed that this is a key election for the party.