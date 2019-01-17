ANC cannot be trusted, says DA
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says if the African National Congress (ANC) cannot be truthful about the scrapping of e-tolls in Gauteng, it cannot be trusted with other important issues.
The DA held a briefing in Bruma on Thursday, where it accused the ANC of misleading the public about the scrapping of the controversial system.
#Etoll : DA Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the ANC has not set the record straight on what's happening with Etolls in the province. KYM https://t.co/ulutfa0KW9 pic.twitter.com/w4LWKcEyey— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2019
It says the ANC renewed the contract of e-tolls collection company, Electronic Toll Collection, in April last year despite the Transport Department’s announcement that the contract would expire at the end of last year.
DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says the ANC’s promises to scrap e-tolls were only aimed at securing votes.
Msimanga says despite assurances from ANC Gauteng deputy chair Panyaza Lesufi that e-tolls would be done away with, the contract with the system's collection company was renewed.
He says the DA believes the ANC can’t be trusted.
“How can we then trust what they say and what they do? How can we then say they’re the people to be given another opportunity to govern us for the next five years again, if they cannot even tell the people of Gauteng what is the truth in terms of what is happening.”
Msimanga says citizens have once again been left out of consultations on a burning issue that affects them.
WATCH: 'ANC has kept Gauteng residents in the dark about e-tolls'
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
