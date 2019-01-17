Agrizzi: 'Bosasa staff bribed to keep quiet about illegal activities'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Agrizzi: 'Bosasa staff bribed to keep quiet about illegal activities'

Angleo Agrizzi showed the Zondo commission a video and explained that in it, Bosasa CFO Andries Van Tonder can be seen taking cash in a box from one of the vaults to the company’s CEO Gavin Watson.

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi giving his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on 17 January 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi giving his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on 17 January 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture commission that staff were paid hush money to keep quiet about illegal activities and cash was kept in a vault at the company to bribe officials on a monthly basis.

Agrizzi is on the stand at the state capture commission in Parktown for a second day.

He played a video which shows the company’s chief financial officer removing a stash of money from one of the vaults and taking it to the company’s CEO Gavin Watson’s office to be distributed.

On Wednesday, Agrizzi told the commission that Bosasa, now known as African Global Investments, spent up to R6 million every month on bribing senior government officials and executives in various companies in exchange for contracts and tenders.

Agrizzi showed the commission a video and explained that in it, Bosasa CFO Andries Van Tonder can be seen taking cash in a box from one of the vaults to the company’s CEO Gavin Watson.

He estimates that about R100,000 was in that box.

He says the cash was set aside with the sole purpose of bribing someone.

Agrizzi also revealed that the cash that was kept in the vault was laundered.

He claims that internal staff were given R10,000 in cash to keep quiet about corruption at the company.

WATCH: Agrizzi resumes giving testimony at Zondo Commission

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA