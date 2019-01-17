Agrizzi: 'Bosasa staff bribed to keep quiet about illegal activities'

Angleo Agrizzi showed the Zondo commission a video and explained that in it, Bosasa CFO Andries Van Tonder can be seen taking cash in a box from one of the vaults to the company’s CEO Gavin Watson.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture commission that staff were paid hush money to keep quiet about illegal activities and cash was kept in a vault at the company to bribe officials on a monthly basis.

Agrizzi is on the stand at the state capture commission in Parktown for a second day.

He played a video which shows the company’s chief financial officer removing a stash of money from one of the vaults and taking it to the company’s CEO Gavin Watson’s office to be distributed.

On Wednesday, Agrizzi told the commission that Bosasa, now known as African Global Investments, spent up to R6 million every month on bribing senior government officials and executives in various companies in exchange for contracts and tenders.

He estimates that about R100,000 was in that box.

He says the cash was set aside with the sole purpose of bribing someone.

Agrizzi also revealed that the cash that was kept in the vault was laundered.

He claims that internal staff were given R10,000 in cash to keep quiet about corruption at the company.

