27 schools vandlaised in WC over December holidays, says WCED

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says that 27 schools were targeted by burglars and vandals over the December holiday period.

This is despite increased security measures at many of these institutions.

The number of incidents has decreased from 33 during the same period last year.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says that in some of the cases copper pipes, electrical cabling and computer equipment were stolen.

"This is of great concern to us given that the cost of damages thus far has already come in at R400,000 with only three-quarters of the estimates having been calculated. This is really unfortunate that we have to spend such large amounts of repair work at schools as a result of vandalism."