Zondo inquiry: 'Dudu Myeni gave confidential NPA documents to Bosasa'

The commission has revealed that an affidavit by the inquiry’s lead investigator outlines the allegation that confidential NPA documents were handed to Bosasa executives by former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni at a meeting in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission says its investigations have confirmed that former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni handed over confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) documents to Bosasa executives Angelo Agrizzi and Gavin Watson.

Agrizzi is testifying before the commission on Wednesday and told the inquiry he’d decided to blow the whistle on corruption at Bosasa, which is now called African Global Operations, because he wanted to correct his mistakes.

The state capture commission has revealed that Agrizzi will testify about a meeting he held with Myeni and Watson at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria in September 2015.

JUST IN #StateCaptureInquiry revealed that there will be evidence presented by Agrizzi, including audio recordings and a video which shows cash being handed out. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019

The commission’s Advocate Paul Pretorius says an affidavit by the inquiry’s lead investigator Frank Dutton outlines Agrizzi’s allegation that confidential NPA documents were handed to him and Watson by Myeni at the meeting.

Pretorius says the documents, which were allegedly photographed by Agrizzi and returned to Myeni, will form part of the evidence bundle given to the inquiry.

He also confirmed that an investigation by the commission discovered that the pattern on the carpet in the pictures matched that of the Sheraton Hotel where Myeni stayed that day.

It’s unclear at this stage how the then SAA board chair came to be in possession of NPA documents.

#StateCaptureCommisison Agrizzi is asked if he reported the acts of criminality to the police as the le expects him to, he responds “no” . He does say he is aware he is incriminating himself. “I was exposed to numerous criminal activities” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)