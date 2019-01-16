Popular Topics
Zimbabweans in SA call for Ramaphosa to intervene in deadly unrest

Close to 150 protestors are demonstrating outside Zimbabwe’s embassy in Pretoria.

Protesters outside the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria on 16 January 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Protesters outside the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria on 16 January 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
44 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Zimbabweans in South Africa are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to intervene in the deadly unrest in Zimbabwe.

Close to 150 protestors are demonstrating outside Zimbabwe’s embassy in Pretoria.

They're calling for an end to the internet blackout which was allegedly imposed by the government after protests erupted on Monday over a 150% petrol price hike announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the weekend.

Spokesperson for the group Leader Tsau says they also want Mnangagwa gone.

“Zimbabwe can’t be open for business while it’s closed for dialogue and demonstration. We have seen the absence of leadership and people being victimised…Mnangagwa is an illegitimate leader, he lost the election.”

It’s understood Lawyers for Human Rights are currently in court to file an urgent interdict aimed at restoring internet services in Zimbabwe.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

