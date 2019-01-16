Zimbabweans in SA call for Ramaphosa to intervene in deadly unrest
Close to 150 protestors are demonstrating outside Zimbabwe’s embassy in Pretoria.
PRETORIA - Zimbabweans in South Africa are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to intervene in the deadly unrest in Zimbabwe.
They're calling for an end to the internet blackout which was allegedly imposed by the government after protests erupted on Monday over a 150% petrol price hike announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the weekend.
#ZimbabweShutdown Between 100 to 150 protesters are here. AJ pic.twitter.com/SdKlxY9Jjf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019
Spokesperson for the group Leader Tsau says they also want Mnangagwa gone.
“Zimbabwe can’t be open for business while it’s closed for dialogue and demonstration. We have seen the absence of leadership and people being victimised…Mnangagwa is an illegitimate leader, he lost the election.”
#ZimbabweShutdown ‘It’s a mess’- Tino Mambeu, concerned citizen of Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/pnlj0w106L— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019
It’s understood Lawyers for Human Rights are currently in court to file an urgent interdict aimed at restoring internet services in Zimbabwe.
#ZimbabweShutdown protesters are asking for the internet to be restored. AJ pic.twitter.com/MXTzzX3E8k— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
