Zimbabwe president condemns violence, calls for peace

Emmerson Mnangagwa has released a statement in which he says he's deeply saddened by events in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa takes his oath of office in Harare on August 26, 2018 Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has broken his silence on the situation in his country.

Zimbabweans took to the streets on Monday, following the announcement of a petrol price hike by Mnangagwa before he travelled out of the country. Citizens are now paying 150% more for fuel, leaving many stranded.

Mnangagwa has just released a statement in which he says he's deeply saddened by events in Zimbabwe.

The president - who is currently on a state visit to Russia to raise money for the cash-strapped Zimbabwe - says while everyone has a right to express themselves freely, there can be no justification for violence.

He's also called for calm and peace.

Speaking from Moscow, the president says while citizens have the right to protest, destruction of property and violence will not help rebuild Zimbabwe.

According to Amnesty International, eight people have been killed since the protests started on Monday when police and the military opened fire on protestors.

Mnangagwa says his visit to Europe is part of his plan aimed at rebuilding Zimbabwe’s struggling economy.

