'Worried' Zim nationals living in SA hope for calm amid violent protests

Some cross-border bus companies have now cancelled trips to Zimbabwe until further notice due to safety concerns.

NEWTOWN - Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa have told Eyewitness News that they hope calm will be restored in parts of their home country after days of protests over a hefty fuel hike.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced at the weekend that fuel prices would double, pushing them to the highest in the world.

The news sparked calls for a shutdown, which resulted in clashes between riot police and protesters.

Although official numbers have not been released, it is being reported that lives were lost.

"As a father, I think such a situation needed me to be close to my family. I don’t think they’re 100% safe because I’m not there.”

This visibly worried father of four says he’s concerned about his family back in Zimbabwe, while he is stuck in Johannesburg.

He’s one of many.

Eveline Jaricha was supposed to travel to Bulawayo to visit her sisters and cousins, who are anxiously waiting for groceries she was supposed to deliver to them.

She is dejected and feels hopeless: “I am frustrated. It’s painful because they’re hungry.”

It’s not clear when cross-border bus companies will resume trips to Zimbabwe.

Until then dozens of commuters are left with little to no options.

