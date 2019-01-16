'Worried' Zim nationals living in SA hope for calm amid violent protests
Some cross-border bus companies have now cancelled trips to Zimbabwe until further notice due to safety concerns.
NEWTOWN - Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa have told Eyewitness News that they hope calm will be restored in parts of their home country after days of protests over a hefty fuel hike.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced at the weekend that fuel prices would double, pushing them to the highest in the world.
The news sparked calls for a shutdown, which resulted in clashes between riot police and protesters.
Although official numbers have not been released, it is being reported that lives were lost.
Some cross-border bus companies have now cancelled trips to Zimbabwe until further notice due to safety concerns.
"As a father, I think such a situation needed me to be close to my family. I don’t think they’re 100% safe because I’m not there.”
This visibly worried father of four says he’s concerned about his family back in Zimbabwe, while he is stuck in Johannesburg.
He’s one of many.
Eveline Jaricha was supposed to travel to Bulawayo to visit her sisters and cousins, who are anxiously waiting for groceries she was supposed to deliver to them.
She is dejected and feels hopeless: “I am frustrated. It’s painful because they’re hungry.”
It’s not clear when cross-border bus companies will resume trips to Zimbabwe.
Until then dozens of commuters are left with little to no options.
WATCH: Zimbabwe protests turn violent
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
[UPDATE] Gunmen kill 15 in Kenya hotel compound attack claimed by al-Shabaab
-
[VIDEO] At least 7 dead in Kenya terror attack
-
Kenyans, tourist left shaken in wake of deadly Nairobi hotel attack
-
[WATCH] Zim protests turn violent
-
Zim bus drivers ‘too scared’ to travel back home due to protests
-
[LISTEN] 'Situation in Zim getting worse & govt doesn't care'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.