SA festive road season fatalities hit 1,612
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande briefed the media on the festive season road safety report, which covers the period from 1 December 2018 to 8 January 2019.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has reported that 1,612 people died on South African roads during the festive season, which covers the period from 1 December 2018 to 8 January 2019.
The minister briefed the media on the festive season road safety report
WATCH: Festive season road death toll
Minister Nzimande: Breakdown in road crashes and fatalities in provinces #ArriveAlive #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/uCaUa3qThH— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) January 16, 2019
Minister Nzimande on factors causing accidents on the roads #ArriveAlive #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/0t9WV0Ifjb— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) January 16, 2019
Nzimande says his department is concerned about crashes involving buses and taxis and he says officials have noted many of the drivers involved in these crashes were from neighbouring countries.
The minister has also promised to clamp down on license centres involved in fraud.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
