SA festive road season fatalities hit 1,612

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande briefed the media on the festive season road safety report, which covers the period from 1 December 2018 to 8 January 2019.

FILE: Blade Nzimande. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has reported that 1,612 people died on South African roads during the festive season, which covers the period from 1 December 2018 to 8 January 2019.

The minister briefed the media on the festive season road safety report

WATCH: Festive season road death toll

Nzimande says his department is concerned about crashes involving buses and taxis and he says officials have noted many of the drivers involved in these crashes were from neighbouring countries.

The minister has also promised to clamp down on license centres involved in fraud.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

