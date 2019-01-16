Transport officials to meet with RTMC over high road deaths
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande announced that 1,612 people died during the festive season, an increase from 1,527 during the same period a year ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport officials will be meeting with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to discuss urgent interventions to reduce the high fatality rate on the country's roads.
On Wednesday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande announced that 1,612 people died during the festive season, an increase from 1,527 during the same period a year ago.
The department says it will be carrying out sting operations at fraudulent testing stations to reduce corruption and to ensure only roadworthy vehicles are on the road.
Nzimande says several other measures will be implemented.
"The first intervention is the implementation of the Aarto [Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences] Act and the demerit point system.
"We are going to be reclassifying serious offences to schedule 5 and this includes a mandatory minimum sentence for drunk driving and inconsiderate and negligent driving."
