Tottenham striker Kane out until March with ankle injury
Kane’s absence looks a major blow for Spurs, who are currently third in the league, with their totemic striker now set to miss key derbies in the league as well as big cup ties at home and in Europe.
BENGALURU - Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will be out of action until March after suffering an ankle injury in the weekend’s Premier League defeat by Manchester United, the north London club said on Tuesday.
England captain Kane, who is Tottenham’s top scorer with 20 goals in all competitions this season, hobbled away from Wembley on Sunday after picking up a knock towards the end of the 1-0 defeat by United.
“Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that Harry Kane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle,” Spurs said in a statement.
“The striker will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March.”
Kane’s absence looks a major blow for Spurs, who are currently third in the league, with their totemic striker now set to miss key derbies in the league as well as big cup ties at home and in Europe.
Kane will be out of the League Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next week, which Tottenham are leading 1-0 thanks to his goal at Wembley in the first match.
He is also likely to miss both legs of the Champions League last-16 clash against Borussia Dortmund.
With Son Heung-min jetting off to represent South Korea at the Asian Cup, manager Mauricio Pochettino’s goalscoring options will be tested in the coming weeks.
Spurs, who are nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, could also be without Kane when they face top-four rivals Chelsea (27 February) and Arsenal (2 March).
It leaves Pochettino with Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente to call upon as replacements up front, as the manager has already confirmed the club are not looking to sign players in the January transfer window.
Popular in Sport
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Bikes leader Brabec set to quit Dakar after broken engine
-
Man City striker Jesus vows no let-up in Liverpool title chase
-
Pogba credits Solsjkaer for putting smile back on his face
-
[WATCH] Remembering soccer legend Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga
-
Manu Sawhney named as ICC chief executive
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.