Thunderstorms & strong winds expected in Gauteng today
Residents and motorists have been urged to be cautious.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in and around Gauteng later on Wednesday afternoon.
Residents and especially motorists have been urged to be cautious.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 16.1.2019 pic.twitter.com/6IvJzOlOIS— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 16, 2019
Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says they are expecting other severe conditions with Wednesday’s rain.
“We are expecting strong winds with a slight chance of small hail in the afternoon and again late in the evening.”
This follows a devastating storm in Sebokeng last month that flooded over 70 homes and displaced hundreds of people.
Some residents reported their homes as being submerged in water, with several roads closed off to traffic.
