State capture inquiry resumes today

The commission will again get stuck into unravelling the network of grand corruption which plagued the government and some state-owned companies.

FILE: Picture: EWN
FILE: Picture: EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission reconvenes on Wednesday.

The commission will again get stuck into unravelling the network of grand corruption, much of it linked to the Gupta family, which plagued the government and some state-owned companies.

There won’t be any oral evidence on Wednesday, instead, the commission will deal with an application.

On Wednesday, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will deal with an application of a procedural nature, relating to some evidence that will be heard in the next few days.

The rest of the week will be spent hearing oral evidence. However, it’s unclear who the witnesses are, at this stage.

The commission will now also have evidence from Parliament’s Eskom inquiry report to investigate further.

The report of Parliament Public Enterprises Committee was adopted in November and the entire record of evidence handed to the commission.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

