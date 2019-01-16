Spike Lee joins The Killers for protest video over Trump's planned wall
Lee filmed the video at the end of 2018 around the border, capturing scenes of migrant families as they headed towards ‘the land of the free’, the Las Vegas band said.
LONDON - Rockers The Killers have teamed up with film director Spike Lee to make the music video for their latest song, Land Of The Free, a protest against President Donald Trump’s planned wall on the US-Mexican border.
The Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X director was given full creative rein to make the video for the track, which the Las Vegas band describes as “a heartfelt lament inspired by current events and recent national tragedies in the United States”.
Lee filmed the video at the end of 2018 around the border, capturing scenes of migrant families as they headed towards “the land of the free”, the group said.
WATCH: Spike Lee joins The Killers for protest video over Trump's planned wall
It shows migrants of all ages making the journey and at times facing off with security forces.
Lee, who last week was nominated at Britain’s BAFTA awards for his movie BlacKkKlansman, has previously worked on other music videos, including Michael Jackson’s hit They Don’t Care About Us.
Trump is seeking $5.7 billion from Congress to build a security wall on the southwest US border, a demand Democrats have rejected. The stand-off has led to the longest partial government shutdown in US history.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 15 January 2019
-
Rihanna sues dad to keep hands off her Fenty trademark
-
Pitch Black Afro’s murder case postponed once again
-
Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with $14m gift
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
Billy Connolly's 'near the end' - but not scared of dying
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.