Spike Lee joins The Killers for protest video over Trump's planned wall

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
Go

Spike Lee joins The Killers for protest video over Trump's planned wall

Lee filmed the video at the end of 2018 around the border, capturing scenes of migrant families as they headed towards ‘the land of the free’, the Las Vegas band said.

Veteran film director, Spike Lee. Picture: Facebook
Veteran film director, Spike Lee. Picture: Facebook
19 minutes ago

LONDON - Rockers The Killers have teamed up with film director Spike Lee to make the music video for their latest song, Land Of The Free, a protest against President Donald Trump’s planned wall on the US-Mexican border.

The Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X director was given full creative rein to make the video for the track, which the Las Vegas band describes as “a heartfelt lament inspired by current events and recent national tragedies in the United States”.

Lee filmed the video at the end of 2018 around the border, capturing scenes of migrant families as they headed towards “the land of the free”, the group said.

WATCH: Spike Lee joins The Killers for protest video over Trump's planned wall

It shows migrants of all ages making the journey and at times facing off with security forces.

Lee, who last week was nominated at Britain’s BAFTA awards for his movie BlacKkKlansman, has previously worked on other music videos, including Michael Jackson’s hit They Don’t Care About Us.

Trump is seeking $5.7 billion from Congress to build a security wall on the southwest US border, a demand Democrats have rejected. The stand-off has led to the longest partial government shutdown in US history.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA