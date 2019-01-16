Spar franchise owner accuses company of vendetta against him
EWN revealed on Monday that the Spar Guild had instructed that Chris Giannakopoulos shall play no further part in the management and control of Spars within his various companies.
PRETORIA - Embattled Spar owner Chris Giannakopoulos has accused the company’s guild of waging a vendetta against him because he’s sourced products for his stores at cheaper rates than those offered by the parent company.
Eyewitness News revealed on Monday that the Spar Guild had instructed that Giannakopoulos shall play no further part in the management and control of Spars within his various companies.
The guild further instructed the Giannakopoulos Group to dispose of its interests in Food Lover’s Market and OK food stores.
The decision follows allegations that he's assaulted staff and flouted labour regulations, claims he has strongly denied.
Attorney for Giannakopoulos, Saul Shoot, says the Spar Guild’s instructions were issued for an ulterior purpose because his client had managed to procure certain products from alternate sources at substantially cheaper prices than those charged by the Spar Group.
He says this has resulted in the Spar Group losing rebate revenue which led to it accusing Giannakopoulos of a lack of loyalty.
Shoot further adds that that guild has no jurisdiction over his client’s business entities which operate Food Lover’s Market and OK food outlets, and their instruction is unenforceable.
The Spar Guild declined to comment on the instructions issued to Giannakopoulos.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
