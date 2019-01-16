Schweizer-Reneke teacher vows to clear name after being labelled a racist

Elana Barkhuizen was suspended last week after her photo showing black and white pupils seated at separate tables in a grade R classroom went viral.

JOHANNESBURG - A teacher who took the photograph showing alleged racial segregation at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke has vowed to clear her name.

Elana Barkhuizen was suspended last week after her photo showing black and white pupils seated at separate tables in a grade R classroom went viral.

No action has yet been taken against her colleague in charge of that class.

Solidarity, together with Barkhuizen, held a briefing in Centurion on Tuesday, where the trade union announced it would be challenging her sanction in court.

Speaking in Afrikaans, an emotional Barkhuizen said that she was determined to clear her name after being labelled a racist by some political parties.

Speaking out for the first time on Tuesday, Barkhuizen said a photograph she took of what she’s described as happy children on their first day in school was used by opportunists against her and her pupils.

Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann says a top legal team has been appointed to represent the educator: “A huge injustice has been done to her and her family. She deserves an apology.”

North West Education MEC Sello Lehari is due to brief the media at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke on Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Schweizer-Reneke teacher speaks out

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)