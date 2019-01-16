Sassa warns of card-selling scam

The agency has come across an individual who's advertising his nefarious activities online.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned of a scam where criminals claim to be selling grant beneficiary cards on social media.

In a Facebook post, a man calling himself Thabiso Cele tries to lure victims. For between R400 and R600 the fraudster claims you can buy a child grant, or as he calls it, a pensioners card.

The problem is Sassa services are for free.

The post has caught the attention of Sassa which says the cards have been deactivated and are worthless.

If you're caught with one, Sassa warns you may be charged with possession of stolen property.

It reiterated beneficiaries should never share their ID, Pin and Sassa card numbers with strangers. The agency says the post office is working with police to catch the criminal.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)