Saftu voices support for Zimbabwe fuel price strike, condemns violence

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 150% fuel increase sparked violent protests in Harare and Bulawayo.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), has thrown its weight behind the workers striking in Zimbabwe against a fuel price hike, but strongly condemns the violence associated with the protests.

Eight people have been killed, more than a dozen people have been wounded and hundreds have been arrested as Wednesday marks day three of the national shutdown.

Saftu’s Patrick Craven says they are in support of a prolonged worker's strike in Zimbabwe to ensure that the fuel price comes down.

"Already some teachers have already decided to continue with the strike, and other public-sector workers have also lodged a statement saying they will join the strike. Saftu will continue to give them full support."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)