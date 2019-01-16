Popular Topics
Saftu voices support for Zimbabwe fuel price strike, condemns violence

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 150% fuel increase sparked violent protests in Harare and Bulawayo.

Angry protesters block the main route to Zimbabwe's capital Harare from Epworth township on 14 January 2019. Picture: AFP
Angry protesters block the main route to Zimbabwe's capital Harare from Epworth township on 14 January 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), has thrown its weight behind the workers striking in Zimbabwe against a fuel price hike, but strongly condemns the violence associated with the protests.

Eight people have been killed, more than a dozen people have been wounded and hundreds have been arrested as Wednesday marks day three of the national shutdown.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 150% fuel price increase sparked violent protests in Harare and Bulawayo.

Saftu’s Patrick Craven says they are in support of a prolonged worker's strike in Zimbabwe to ensure that the fuel price comes down.

"Already some teachers have already decided to continue with the strike, and other public-sector workers have also lodged a statement saying they will join the strike. Saftu will continue to give them full support."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

