Rihanna sues dad to keep hands off her Fenty trademark
The Barbados-born Rihanna, who uses the Fenty trademark to sell cosmetics, lingerie and sneakers, asked the court for an injunction to stop her father using the Fenty name, and an unspecified amount of damages.
LOS ANGELES - Rihanna has sued her father for trading on her Fenty brand name and suggesting that a business venture he set up in 2017 is associated with her.
The Diamonds singer, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, filed a lawsuit in US federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday accusing Ronald Fenty and two business partners of fraud and false advertising over his Fenty Entertainment talent and production company.
The Barbados-born Rihanna, who uses the Fenty trademark to sell cosmetics, lingerie and sneakers, asked the court for an injunction to stop her father using the Fenty name, and an unspecified amount of damages.
The lawsuit said Rihanna had “absolutely no affiliation” with Fenty Entertainment and yet the company was misappropriating her name and misrepresenting itself as being affiliated with her.
In one instance, Fenty Entertainment accepted a 2017 offer by a third party for Rihanna to perform 15 shows in Latin America for $15 million, the lawsuit said. In another, Fenty Entertainment falsely implied that the singer was involved in a boutique hotels project, it added.
The lawsuit said that despite having repeatedly been told they have no authority to use her name, the Fenty trademark or speak on Rihanna’s behalf, Ronald Fenty and his business partners had continued to misrepresent an affiliation with her.
Fenty Entertainment could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 15 January 2019
-
Pitch Black Afro’s murder case postponed once again
-
Kit Harington has kept Game of Thrones statue as a memento
-
SA voted 5th most 'Instagrammable' country in the world
-
Where & when to view the 2019 solar/lunar eclipses in SA
-
Hindu ascetics lead millions of Indians in holy bath, but politics weigh
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.