Rand Water reduces water pressure to 2 municipalities in bid to recover money
The water utility says the Victor Khanye and Govan Mbeki Local Municipalities owe more than R160 million collectively.
JOHANNESBURG - In a last-ditch effort to recover millions of rands owed to it, Rand Water has now reduced water pressure to two municipalities in Mpumalanga by up to 60%.
The water utility says the Victor Khanye and Govan Mbeki local municipalities owe more than R160 million collectively.
Rand Water's Justice Mohale says they've been negotiating with those involved but agreements have not been honoured.
“Water can be restored if they pay anything in terms of the agreement when we issue the invoices according to the agreement.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
