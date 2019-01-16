Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: 'Govt dealing with Eskom problems & working to stabilise Sars, NPA'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA will be taking a positive message to the world which outlines government’s collaboration with business and communities.

President Ramaphosa meets the Eskom Sustainability Task Team at his official residence in Pretoria on 15 January. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that South Africa will be taking a positive message to the world which outlines government’s collaboration with business and communities in an effort to grow and stabilise the country’s economy.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a team South Africa pre-World Economic Forum breakfast meeting in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

World leaders are gearing up for the annual meeting in Switzerland, which gets underway next week.

Ramaphosa says the government is dealing with problems at Eskom and is working to stabilise several government institutions, including South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“This is a positive message that we can carry out, take to the world and say, as South Africans, one of the strong things that we’re doing is being able to work together despite the challenges that we’re facing.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

