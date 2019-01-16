Ramaphosa condemns deadly Nairobi terror attack
Militant group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack at the dusitD2 Hotel in the capital Nairobi.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned a terrorist attack in Kenya in which 14 people have been killed.
Militant group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack at the dusitD2 Hotel in the capital Nairobi.
No South Africans have been reported injured in the attack but the South African High Commission is monitoring the situation.
Ramaphosa has sent condolences to the families of the victims.
His spokesperson Khusela Diko-Sangoni: "The president sends South Africa's condolences to the bereaved as well as wishing those who were injured a speedy recovery. South African stands with the government and people of Kenya."
VIDEO: Bomb and bullets: Kenya terror attack as it happened
