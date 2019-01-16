R2m set aside to refurbish CT’s Station Deck taxi rank

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
Go

R2m set aside to refurbish CT’s Station Deck taxi rank

The renovations are expected to be complete after five weeks.

The City of Cape Town is spending R2 million to renovate Station Deck taxi rank. The city’s taxi enforcement unit is on the Grand Parade and around the area to maintain order on 16 January 2019. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
The City of Cape Town is spending R2 million to renovate Station Deck taxi rank. The city’s taxi enforcement unit is on the Grand Parade and around the area to maintain order on 16 January 2019. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town taxi drivers say they are happy about the refurbishment of the Station Deck taxi rank.

The City of Cape Town is spending R2 million to fix up it up.

The renovations are expected to be complete after five weeks.

Wednesday was the first day that hundreds of taxi drivers operated from Cape Town's Grand Parade as renovations of the Station Deck got underway.

The City of Cape Town's taxi enforcement unit was on the Parade and around the area to maintain order.

But some taxi drivers and dozens of disgruntled commuters found this was still not ensuring an entirely smooth transition.

“It’s difficult for us now,” said one taxi driver.

Some taxi drivers, however, say they're hopeful about the Station Deck upgrade.

“I’m very happy about the renovations because we are struggling to go to the taxi rank.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA