R2m set aside to refurbish CT’s Station Deck taxi rank

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town taxi drivers say they are happy about the refurbishment of the Station Deck taxi rank.

The City of Cape Town is spending R2 million to fix up it up.

The renovations are expected to be complete after five weeks.

While the Cape Town #StationDeck taxi rank is being refurbished over the next five weeks, thousands of commuters will have to get used to catching a taxi from the Grand Parade. MM pic.twitter.com/YAU7zJ23si — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019

Wednesday was the first day that hundreds of taxi drivers operated from Cape Town's Grand Parade as renovations of the Station Deck got underway.

The City of Cape Town's taxi enforcement unit was on the Parade and around the area to maintain order.

But some taxi drivers and dozens of disgruntled commuters found this was still not ensuring an entirely smooth transition.

“It’s difficult for us now,” said one taxi driver.

Some taxi drivers, however, say they're hopeful about the Station Deck upgrade.

“I’m very happy about the renovations because we are struggling to go to the taxi rank.”