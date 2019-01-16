Public can soon comment on declaring Bo-Kaap a heritage site

This would mean that while developments in the area would still be allowed, the city would first need to consider the potential impact a proposed development may have on the heritage of the area.

CAPE TOWN - The public will soon be able to comment on the City of Cape Town's plan to include Bo-Kaap in a Heritage Protection Overlay Zone (HPOZ).

Residents of the historic neighbourhood have over the years been protesting against the building of high-rise developments in the area.

The City of Cape Town says the public participation process for the proposed heritage protection plan opens on 18 January.

The city's plans to include the area in an HPOZ have been coming since 2013 when it was first proposed in a sub-council meeting.

For years Bo-Kaap residents have been calling for the area to be declared a heritage site, to ensure protection from further high-rise developments.

Last month, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said a process was underway to declare Bo-Kaap a national heritage site - a process separate to the city's.

From Friday, people can comment on the city's plan on the website, Capetown.gov.za, or they can visit the metro office in Wale Street and the Table Bay District Planning Office in Adderley Street.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)