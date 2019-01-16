Public can soon comment on declaring Bo-Kaap a heritage site
This would mean that while developments in the area would still be allowed, the city would first need to consider the potential impact a proposed development may have on the heritage of the area.
CAPE TOWN - The public will soon be able to comment on the City of Cape Town's plan to include Bo-Kaap in a Heritage Protection Overlay Zone (HPOZ).
This would mean that while developments in the area would still be allowed, the city would first need to consider the potential impact a proposed development may have on the heritage of the area.
Residents of the historic neighbourhood have over the years been protesting against the building of high-rise developments in the area.
The City of Cape Town says the public participation process for the proposed heritage protection plan opens on 18 January.
The city's plans to include the area in an HPOZ have been coming since 2013 when it was first proposed in a sub-council meeting.
For years Bo-Kaap residents have been calling for the area to be declared a heritage site, to ensure protection from further high-rise developments.
Last month, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said a process was underway to declare Bo-Kaap a national heritage site - a process separate to the city's.
From Friday, people can comment on the city's plan on the website, Capetown.gov.za, or they can visit the metro office in Wale Street and the Table Bay District Planning Office in Adderley Street.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Justice Minister denies parole for Chris Hani killer Janusz Walus
-
Key witness due to testify at state capture inquiry dies
-
Zondo inquiry: 'Dudu Myeni gave confidential NPA documents to Bosasa'
-
Angelo Agrizzi: 'Near-death experience made me expose corruption at Bosasa'
-
Thunderstorms & strong winds expected in Gauteng today
-
Zimbabweans in SA call for Ramaphosa to intervene in deadly unrest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.