PowerBall results: Tuesday, 15 January 2019

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 15 January 2019 are as follows:

Powerball results: 9, 13, 24, 27, 29 Powerball: 20

PowerballPlus results: 2, 3, 15, 20, 49 Powerball: 20

