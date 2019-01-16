Pitch Black Afro to remain behind bars pending bail application
The Soweto-born rapper made his second appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where his case was remanded to Friday.
JOHANNESBURG MAGISTRATES COURT - Embattled hip-hop artist Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro, will have to spend a few more days behind bars before finding out whether his pending bail application will be accepted.
He is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The musician is back in the dock after his wife, Catherine “Trisha” Modisane, was found dead in a B&B in Johannesburg in December.
There was a moment of silence as Ngcobo walked into court after more than two-hour delay.
His visibly shaken mother could be heard mourning to herself, while a packed courtroom tried to catch a glimpse of her son.
Ngcobo’s defence made a request to Magistrate Carlo Labuschagne for the case to be postponed to 18 January, to allow them time to provide more clarity on the address provided by the accused.
State prosecutor Mzamo Mathe also heard that the musician is planning to apply for bail when he makes his next court appearance.
WATCH: Pitch Black Afro murder case postponed
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
