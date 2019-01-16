Paris Jackson seeks support at treatment facility for ‘emotional health’
The 20-year-old actress is reportedly seeking support at a treatment facility ‘to aid in her wellness plan’.
LONDON - Paris Jackson has reportedly checked herself into a treatment facility to work on her emotional health and “aid in her wellness plan”.
The 20-year-old actress is reportedly seeking support at a treatment facility “to aid in her wellness plan”.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: “She decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritise her physical and emotional health. She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan.”
Jackson had previously opened up about her battle with depression and says it stemmed from hanging out with “a lot of older people doing a lot of crazy things”.
She explained: “I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds shouldn't do. I tried to grow up too fast, and I wasn't really that nice of a person. I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like a teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”
Jackson previously took to Instagram to plead with her critics to give her a break.
She said: “I guess this is for the people that don't agree with who I am and don't agree with my morals, and spend their time trying to hurt me. I like to think that I'm on a pretty good track, as someone that is literally still a teenager... I get it, y'all don't like the tattoos, y'all don't like profanity, y'all don't like my free spirit, my outspokenness. I'm a young chick and I should be quiet, I get it. I am a teenager. I am doing the best I can, I'm working as hard as I possibly can to make a living for myself and create my own life. I'm fighting for human rights, I'm fighting for animal rights, I'm fighting for the environment. Basically, any liberalist movement that will create positive impact on this planet, I'm trying to get involved in (sic).”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 15 January 2019
-
Rihanna sues dad to keep hands off her Fenty trademark
-
Spike Lee joins The Killers for protest video over Trump's planned wall
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with $14m gift
-
Pitch Black Afro’s murder case postponed once again
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.