Overstrand residents still dealing with wildfire fallout
CAPE TOWN - The Overstrand wildfire may be contained, but residents are still dealing with the fallout.
Water and electricity supply have been affected by damage to water meters and power lines.
Water tankers have been placed at two locations in Betty's Bay, while a contractor has been replacing damaged metres.
Councillor Charmaine Resandt says water and power have been restored for most residents.
“Because the municipality and Eskom have been attending to the issue specifically, the reservoir has now filled up to the point where the water supply is back on. Most of the electric cable points have been sorted out as well as the supply boxes.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
