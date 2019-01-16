Olivier rewarded with ODI spot as Steyn and De Kock rested
The Proteas selectors have rewarded fast Bowler Duanne Olivier for his excellent performances in the recently concluded three-Test match series against Pakistan with an ODI berth for the first two matches in the match series.
Olivier was named man of the series for his 24 wickets in the three matches, while he also claimed three, five-wicket hauls in an aggressive display of fast bowling that rattled the Pakistani batsmen.
The selectors clearly want Olivier to continue in the vein of terrorising the Pakistan batsmen as he will replace senior statesman Dale Steyn for the first two ODIs at St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth and Kingsmead in Durban.
The maiden call-up to the ODI squad caps off a brilliant week for the Knights bowler who recently soared up to a career-high 24th spot on the ICC Test bowler rankings in his efforts of helping the Proteas complete a 3-0 series whitewash at the Wanderers.
Wicket-keeper batsmen Quinton de Kock will also sit out the first two ODIs, as he will be replaced by Aiden Markram who was not originally named in the initial squad of 14 players.
South Africa and Pakistan will contest a five-match ODI series.
